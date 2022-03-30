Oman’s Khazaen Economic City, a world-class integrated city being developed in Barka, has signed two agreements with Jana International Company to the tune of RO2 million ($5.17 million).

The first agreement related to establishing a factory to produce consumable and commercial plastic packaging materials, while the second agreement pertained to setting up warehouses, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The agreements cover the first phase which will be built on an area of 50,000 sq m.

The agreements were signed by Salim Sulaiman Al Thuhli, CEO of Khazaen and Mohammed Hassan, General Manager of Jana International Company.

Al Thuhli said that the inked agreements come within the framework of Khazaen’s constant efforts in attracting foreign investments. These projects in particular, he added, will contribute to supporting supply chains in the region and increasing In-country Value (ICV) by using raw materials produced through converting industries in Oman.

