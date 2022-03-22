ArabFinance: A consortium including France’s EDF Renewables and Egypt’s ZeroWaste entered negotiations with the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) for the establishment of a $1 billion green ammonia project in Egypt with a production capacity of 600 tons per day, according to Al Borsa News.

The consortium has formed preliminary agreements with three international banks to fund the project, sources said.

They revealed that the consortium is seeking to reach an agreement with Egyptian officials in 2022.

The consortium also expressed its desire to cooperate with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (SFE) to establish the green ammonia project, sources noted.

The SCZONE is set to hold a meeting before the end of the first half of 2022 to study biddings introduced by global consortiums for hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

Earlier in March, SCZONE, SFE, Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. (EETC), New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), and Norway’s Scatec signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the green ammonia production from green hydrogen at the SCZONE.