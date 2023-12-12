Morocco has decided to join Oman in hunting for underground hydrogen as part of plans to rely more on renewable sources in power generation.

In a report published on Monday, Morocco’s Hespress newspaper said the government has signed an agreement with a Swiss company to conduct 3-D seismic surveys in a number of regions in the North African country to locate hydrogen deposits.

The paper quoted Morocco’s National Bureau for Hydrocarbons and Minerals as saying in a statement that surveys would concentrate on South and East Morocco.

“Morocco is the second Arab country after Oman to seriously consider exploiting and producing geological hydrogen reserves,” the paper quoted energy expert Abdul Samad Malawi as saying.

According to Malawi, if this project is successful, Morocco could become a hydrogen exporter and attain its target of expanding the use of green hydrogen in its energy mix to nearly 52 percent by 2030.

