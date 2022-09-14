Arab Finance: Misr Chemical Industries Company (MICH) decided to hold a sealed-bid auction on Saturday, October 1st, to receive offers from companies regarding the establishment of a hydrogen unit as per the build-operate-transfer (BOT) system, according to a disclosure published on September 13th.

The technical bids will be opened for review on the same day of the auction.

Misr Chemical Industries owns a manufacturing plant that produces a range of chemical products including liquid caustic soda, caustic soda flakes, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, and bleaching powder.