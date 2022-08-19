Arab Finance: Main Development Company for Suez Canal Economic Zone (MDCsczone) has signed a contract with DP World for the establishment of new logistics zone with $80 million in investments, the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) revealed in a statement on August 18th.

The logistics zone will be built on an area of 300,00 square meters (sqm) in Ain Sokhna, with the construction works to begin within the next months.

The first phase of the project is set to start by the end of 2023, with investments estimated at around $50 million.

The project aims to offer about 600 direct job opportunities, as well as indirect job opportunities.