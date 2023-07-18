Apex Business Trading, represented by the Corrugated Boxes Factory, has opened its new branch at the Facility Building in Samayil Industrial City and launched four brand new and innovative products during the inaugural ceremony held on Monday under the patronage of Halima bint Rashid al Zareeya, Chairperson of the SMEs Development Authority. Also present was Eng Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn).

Ibrahim bin Murad al Balushi, General Manager at Apex Business Trading, highlighted the significance of the Corrugated Boxes Factory in Samayil Industrial City as one of the key manufacturing projects.

“Established in 2021 with support and funding from the SMEs Development Authority, this factory plays a key role in meeting the market’s demand for packaging materials, cardboard cartons and innovative products,” Al Balushi said, adding: “The factory has gained increasing popularity in both local and international markets due to its ability to produce a wide range of sizes based on demand, making it a pivotal player in manufacturing high-value and competitive products.”

He added, “Apex Business Trading is privileged to be the first Omani company to manufacture and innovate competitive new products using the highest quality of corrugated cardboards. These products include exhibition booths and kiosks in various shapes and sizes, various types of furnishings, materials for professional product display and promotion, and billboards. The products stand out for their cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness, with their full recyclability reflecting the company’s strong commitment to the environment.”

According to Ahmed bin Suleiman al Hashmi, Investor Services Head at Samayil Industrial City, Madayn has divided Samayil Industrial City into several sectors, among which is a 39,000 sqm area designated for the SMEs, with the current occupancy rate of this sector touching 34 per cent.

He added that the total number of the localised projects in Samayil Industrial City has reached 156, covering an area of 2.2 million square meters. Of these projects, 94 are in the production phase, 43 are under construction, and 19 are in the mapping preparation phase. The total investment volume of these projects amounts to RO 150 million, and the projects have provided employment for approximately 2,600 workers.

Al Hashmi also pointed out several key investment opportunities in Samayil Industrial City, which have undergone preliminary feasibility studies. These opportunities include diverse sectors such as dairy and juice production, date products manufacturing and packaging, breakfast cereal production, dolomite processing, water leakage prevention solutions, copper bars and sheets manufacturing, gypsum production, electrical conductors manufacturing, glossy ceramics production, HVAC equipment manufacturing, electrical switch manufacturing, marble product manufacturing, and prefabricated building production.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).