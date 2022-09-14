ArabFinance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting with representatives of nine foreign and local companies at the General Authority For Investments (GAFI) to ensure investment projects worth $1 billion in various sectors including appliances, fertilizers, and chemicals, among others, are being implemeted according to their timetable, according to an official statement on September 13th.

Egypt is boosting local manufacturing and is well-prepared to issue relevant licenses immediately to serve local industries in different sectors, Madbouly announced.

General Manager of Haier Egypt Ahmed Mossad revealed that his company received a land allotment letter from the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to build an industrial complex at an area of 200,000 square meters (sqm) in the 10th of Ramadan City with $130 million investments.

The project will be executed in two stages and will start production in early 2024 with a cost of $85 million, and will create around 3,500 jobs, Mossad added.

CEO of UAE-based fertilizers group CFC Ahmed Khalifa announced that contracting works for its $400 million industrial complex in Qena are planned to start in February.

The project was the first to fulfill the requirements of the integrated industrial partnership between Egypt and the UAE, Khalifa added.

Moroder, General Manager of Beko Egypt Ümit Günel revealed that the company is planning to build a new appliances factory on 114,000 sqm in the 10th of Ramadan City.

The project's first stage aims to produce 1.1 million units of refrigerators and ovens with $100 million investments, Günel added.

The top executive unveiled that his company is seeking to export more than 60% of the production of its plant in Egypt to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

