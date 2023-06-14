Companies must leverage existing resources to operate efficiently and maintain lean operations to minimise waste, said KBW Ventures Founder and CEO Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed.

Speaking at an Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) UAE Chapter seminar, he further advised companies to consider potential investors as active partners and seek out smart money when raising funds.

The discussion, moderated by Alsharq TV presenter, Maya Hojeij, also tackled Prince Khaled’s experience as a venture capitalist with a notable investment portfolio spanning many different sectors, and various technological disciplines.

In April 2023, Financial Times reported that venture capital funding of start-ups has plunged by more than 50 percent in the past 12 months as an economic downturn weighs on valuations at nascent tech groups.

The KBW Ventures Founder told Zawya Projects that entrepreneurs are the ones facing the challenges in this investment landscape.

“For investors, there is ample choice of really worthwhile business models seeking to raise capital. I would call this the investor’s market as there is an abundance of dry powder ready to be deployed and more reasonable valuations since the business climate has become more challenging.”

Prince Khaled also serves as the Vice Chairman of real estate development company Arada, which hosted the event at its Dubai headquarters.

