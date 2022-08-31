AMMAN — The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) on Monday decided to prepare a tender for installing ammonia tanks in the company’s industrial complex in Aqaba, to provide the highest safety measures in accordance with international standards.

The $40 million project will be implemented over the course of two years, JPMC Board Chairman Mohammad Thneibat said.

Thneibat stressed the importance of the project, which comes as part of efforts to develop and modernise work sites, and provide the highest public safety requirements.

He also urged expediting the establishment of the advanced ambulance centre and equipping it with all vehicles and supplies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

