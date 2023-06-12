Jordan aims to attract investments of nearly 1.8 billion Jordanian dinars ($2.5 billion) in new projects from Saudi Arabia and other countries during 2023-2026, according to an official document published on Monday.

The government’s Investment Council approved the strategy in late May with an emphasis on light industries, tourism, chemicals and information technology, showed the document, which was published by the Arabic language daily Alghad.

The strategy, which was devised with the help of the World Bank, targets investors from neighboring Saudi Arabia as well as the other Gulf states of the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar besides India, China, Japan, the US, Canada and Germany.

The report said the strategy is part of an economic vision targeting capital inflow of JD30.5 billion ($43 billion) in the next 10 years.

