Jordan intends to unveil a new strategy for green hydrogen projects as part of a renewable energy vision designed to lessen reliance on conventional energy sources, a Jordanian official was reported on Friday as saying.

Hassan Al-Hayari, assistant secretary general of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, said Amman aims to turn Jordan into a regional centre for the export of green energy given the high feasibility of renewable energy projects in the country.

“The new strategy for green hydrogen projects will be approved by the government and announced in the third quarter of this year as part of Jordan’s plans to expand the use of clean energy and boost its contribution to the energy mix,” he told a Beirut energy seminar organised by the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.

In his comments, published by the Jordanian Arabic language daily Addustour on Friday, Hayari said energy projects carried out over the past few years boosted Jordan’s solar and wind energy production to 2.6 GW, accounting for around 27 percent of the energy mix by the end of 2022.

“We are pushing ahead with such projects to reach 50 percent...we are revising the renewable energy vision regularly to ensure we will attain that target,” he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

