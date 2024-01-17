Iraq has unveiled package of incentives for investors to set up industrial projects at the start of an industrial revolution, a senior official was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

The incentives for the domestic and foreign private sector include soft-term loans and land at reasonable prices, said Hmoudi Al-Lami, an adviser to the Prime Minister for Industrial Affairs and Private Sector Development.

“The Prime Minister has issued directives to offer incentives and facilities to investors seeking to set up industrial projects and to those who want to expand their manufacturing activities…we are now at the start of an industrial revolution,” he told the official Iraqi News Agency.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.