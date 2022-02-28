Iraq issued 144 permits for industrial projects in January as it is pursuing plans to rehabilitate its war-wrecked economy, according to official data.

The Industrial Development Department at the Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry also allocated 72 land plots for new projects last month, the Department said in a report published by the Iraq Shafaq News network.

The report showed demand for industrial projects permits has picked up over the past few months due to new incentives by the Ministry.

“We expect applications for permits to set up industrial projects to pick up in the next months as we are pushing ahead with plans to provide more incentives and facilities to the private sector in this field,” the Department’s Director General Aziz Abed said.

“The Department is giving great attention to such projects given their role in supporting the domestic economy,” he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)