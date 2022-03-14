MUSCAT: Samayil Industrial City, which is part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), signed an agreement with Fatfat and Yaghi Construction for the establishment of a metal workshop on a 11,225 sqm area the cluster.

It is the sixth industrial investment firmed up so far this year in the industrial park.

A total of 27 investment applications were received last year, related to industrial, service and commercial projects. Of these applications, 19 projects were localised in the industrial city and are expected to provide 300 new job opportunities.

In 2021, the investment volume in Samayil Industrial City increased from RO 85 million to RO 115 million, and is expected to touch RO 120 million upon the completion of the new projects this year. Moreover, some existing projects are planning to expand capacity. Omani investors account for 75 per cent of the total investments in Samayil Industrial City.

