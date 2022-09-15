AMMAN — The industrial production index, in the first seven months of 2022, increased by 4.07 per cent to reach 92.85 points, compared with 89.23 points in the same period in 2021, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Tuesday.

In its monthly report, the DoS attributed the growth to the increase in the production index. The manufacturing sector rose by 3.40 per cent, the extractive industries sector increased by 8.73 per cent, and electricity advanced by 7.76 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The report also showed that the general index of industrial production for July 2022 increased by 1.90 per cent, reaching 96.36 points, up from 94.56 points during the same month in 2021.

