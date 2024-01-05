Foreign train manufacturers have lined up to supply rolling stock to Iraq as part of post-war plans by the Arab country to rebuild and expand its internal logistics networks, the official Alsabah newspaper said on Friday.

The paper quoted information director at the Transport Ministry Maytham Al-Safi as saying the Ministry is studying offers from several global companies for the supply of passenger and freight trains and locomotives.

Safi said there are plans to rehabilitate old and damaged rail lines and build new networks in various areas of Iraq, adding that the Ministry has invited bids from “experienced” companies for the supply of train, locomotives and spare parts.

“The Ministry has received offers from several companies…it is currently studying these bids and will announce its decision shortly,” he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

