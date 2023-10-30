Foreign companies seeking to set up branches for commercial activities in Saudi Arabia must invest at least 300 million Saudi riyals ($80 million) in the Gulf Kingdom to be granted license for their operations, according to the Saudi Ministry of Investment (MISA).

The companies must also have a minimum capital of SAR30 million ($8 million) to obtain the license for the branch that will be wholly owned by those firms, the Ministry said in a report published by Okaz and other Saudi dailies.

Announcing guidelines for foreign firms seeking to have wholly-owned offices in the Kingdom, the Ministry said any company seeking a license must also be already operating in at least three regional or global markets.

“These companies must also commit themselves to training and employing Saudis as per instructions by the Human Resources and Social Development Ministry,” it said.

“They must also commit themselves to investing at least SAR300 million, including their capital of SAR30 million, in Saudi Arabia over a period of five years from the date of obtaining a license in Saudi Arabia.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

