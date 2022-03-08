Ashraf Talaat — the Head of the Commercial Sector for EverGrow — said during the activities of the Arab Fertiliser Association (AFA) conference that the company is currently working on completing the construction work of the third phase of the industrial complex in Sadat, during which HCL — which is not environmentally friendly — will be converted into animal feed and fertiliser.

Talaat expects the start of the trial operation for the third phase to begin in April, provided that the actual operation process begins in August, noting that the company will inject investments worth $1bn this year directed to the completion of the work of the third phase with total investments of $2.6bn.

The operation of the third phase of the industrial complex will result in the production of four main products: Di-calcium phosphate — which is a product for feed for fish farms, animals, and poultry — with a production capacity of 110,000 tonnes annually; mono-superphosphate fertiliser with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes; 33,600 tonnes of phosphoric acid; and 90,000 tonnes of calcium chloride, thus increasing the company’s production capacity from 817,000 tonnes currently to 1,150,000 tonnes annually.

In a related context, the AFA Conference witnessed the announcement of the signing of a memorandum of understanding between EverGrow and Egypt Phosphate Company to supply phosphate rock for use in operating the third phase of its factories in Sadat City to manufacture di-calcium phosphate with a production capacity of about 120,000 tonnes per year.

Talaat explained that the actual need of phosphate rock during the first operational year amounts to about 1m tonnes, stressing the need to establish a joint programme to ensure that crude is pumped throughout the year with a constant concentration of phosphorous that is no less than 24% to ensure that the required quality is achieved in the final product.

He also revealed that the company succeeded in completing the entire process with the merger of five companies of the EverGrow Group into one company, EverGrow for Specialised Fertilisers, bringing the total assets of the new company after the merger to EGP 19bn and changing the company’s brand.

Furthermore, Talaat pointed out the strategic partnership signed by his company with B-Connect — SAP’s business partner in the field of business solutions — which aims to activate the digital transformation of the group to implement the best operating models and manage the group’s operations and launch into a wider world in light of the digital transformation that Egypt is going through.

Evergrow Group will also work with B Connect to form a secure and robust roadmap for digital transformation in line with the digital strategy of the group, which will result in a modern and more flexible information environment and enhance the efficiency of operations.