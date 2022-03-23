ArabFinance: El Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Valeo Egypt, a subsidiary of the global automotive supplier Valeo France, according to a statement by the Ministry of Public Business Sector.

Under the MoU, the two companies will jointly develop components of electric vehicles (EVs) that are set for production within the framework of the public business sector’s plan to manufacture EVs and localize industrial technology in Egypt.

The signing ceremony took place in presence of Egyptian public business sector minister Hisham Tawfik, on the sidelines of a visit by a delegation of French businessmen.

On March 16th, El Nasr Automotive signed an agreement with National Automotive (NATCO) to establish Egypt’s first company for selling and distributing EVs.