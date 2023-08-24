Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) has accredited the request submitted by GV Developments to build Tarboul Industrial City, as per a statement on August 23rd.

The project’s implementation is pending the Prime Minister’s approval.

The project aims to establish an integrated regional development community on a 26,000-feddan area near Atfih city in Giza, featuring economic, industrial, and logistic activities.

It will also include financial, business, commercial, and administrative centers, in addition to residential areas and community services, healthcare, training, and technical centers.

The project will add value to the 16 investment zones network across the country, 11 existing zones of which include 1,269 projects with EGP 34 billion in investments, with the remaining five zones being under construction, including 311 projects with EGP 157 billion in investments.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).