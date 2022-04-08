ArabFinance: Egyptian exports of the building materials, refractory, and metallurgy industries sector have jumped by 29% during the first two months of 2021, Al Borsa News reported, citing data by the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries (ECBM).

The UAE has acquired the lion’s share of the sector’s exports at a value of $221 million, up by 93% as compared to January and February 2021, followed by Canada which came in the second spot, with imports from Egypt soaring by 153% year-on-year (YoY) to $120 million, data showed.

Meanwhile, the sector’s exports to Italy dropped by 13% YoY to $113 million in the two months ended February 28th, making it come in third place.

Egypt’s exports of cast steel increased by 4% YoY last January and February to $200 million from $192 million.

Cement exports surged by 142% to $104 million during the two months, versus $43 million in the same period of 2021.

The country’s exports of aluminum recorded $138 million in the first two months this year, rising by 9% YoY from $126 million.

On the other hand, Ceramic exports dropped by 16% to $26 million, as compared to January and February 2021.