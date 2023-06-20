Arab Finance: Egyptian exports of building materials hit $3.225 billion during the first five months of 2023, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir stated on June 19th.

The minister’s remarks came on the sidelines of the fifth edition of the country’s leading construction exhibition Big 5 Construct Egypt set to take place from June 19th to 21st.

The event will bring together over 20,000 experts in the field of construction and infrastructure, in addition to 300 exhibitors from 21 countries.

