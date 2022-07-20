ArabFinance: The Egyptian Export Council of Building, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries revealed that the sector’s exports have reached a value of around $3.177 billion from January until the end of May, Ahram Gate reported on July 19th.

The sector’s exports during the January-May period in 2021 recorded $2.345 billion.

Exports of the sector surged 36% during the first five months of 2022, compared to the same period a year earlier.

It is worth noting that the total value of Egyptian exports jumped by 49% year-on-year (YoY) to over $40 billion in 2021, compared to $26.8 billion the year before.