The Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI) has appointed Hill International as the project manager for its tire manufacturing plant.

The plant will manufacture vehicle tires for passenger cars, buses, agricultural tractors, monorails and heavy equipment, AIO said in a press statement.

The statement said the project supports the Egyptian government’s Make in Egypt initiative which aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing a self-sufficiency while reducing imports and conserving foreign exchange.

The statement didn’t disclose information on capacity or investment.

