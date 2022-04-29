ArabFinance: Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company (ABUK) has reported a 184.87% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit after tax during the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on April 28th.

The company recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 6.964 billion in the nine-month period ended March 31st, compared to a profit of EGP 2.44 billion in the same period of FY 2020/2021.

Revenue soared 91.02% YoY to EGP 12.043 billion at the end of March 31st 2022 from EGP 6.304 billion at the end of March 2021.

Abu Qir Fertilizers is an Egypt-based company engaged in the agricultural chemicals sector. The company focuses on the production, distribution, and export of fertilizers, chemicals, and related products.