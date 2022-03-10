ArabFinance: Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company (ABUK) announced that its board of directors approved to consider the establishment of the Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia project in partnership with France’s Total Co, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Moreover, the board agreed on the appointment of Abed Ezz El-Regal Abdel All as a representative of the Egyptian General Petroleum Cooperation in the company’s board.

Abu Qir Fertilizers is an Egypt-based company engaged in the agricultural chemicals sector. The company focuses on the production, distribution, and export of fertilizers, chemicals, and related products.