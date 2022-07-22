Arab Finance: The Egyptian Cabinet has approved the agreement between the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) and a consortium comprised South Korean companies and the National Egyptian Railway Industries Company (NERIC) for the localization of manufacturing 40 metro trains, according to an official statement on July 20th.

As per the deal, a total of 320 metro carriages will be developed in Cairo Metro Line 2 and Line 3.

The deal has a two-year warranty period, followed by a maintenance period of eight years.

The maintenance contract of the project will be financed by the NAT throughout the eight-year period.