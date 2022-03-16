ArabFinance: The Egyptian government is studying building a new industrial complex in Port Said in collaboration with the Governorate, Egypt’s trade minister Nevine Gamea stated, according to Amwal Al Ghad.

The new complex will supply local industries’ needs of production requisites and industrial commodities, Gamea added.

Moreover, the minister said that industrial complex offerings are not exclusive to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), noting that there are different areas of up to 8,000 square meters (sqm).