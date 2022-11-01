Leading construction group Egis said its consortium has been signed up by Neom Company to act as independent safety assessor (ISA) for the railway system within its mega projects - The Line and Neom Industrial City Connector (NICC) - being developed as part of the mega $500-billion Saudi futuristic city.

The consortium partners include Certifer, an international leader in the railway systems and guided transport testing, inspection and certification market, and Egis subsidiary AuditSafe.

The Line is a linear urban development of hyperconnected communities with walkable neighbourhoods, powered by 100% renewable energy as part of Neom.

The transport system will be located at the physical and digital infrastructure layer beneath the ground of The Line, and will weave 5G, fibre, satellite, and wireless solutions throughout the communities of the urban development.

High-speed transport links will allow residents to reach any part of The Line within 20-minutes, it stated.

NICC will comprise several individual lines: high speed rail lines, freight rail lines, Metro/GMT rail lines, depot rail lines and platform loops.

Neom is expected to emerge as a leading global hub that exemplifies the future of human civilization by offering its inhabitants an idyllic lifestyle combined with exceptional economic prospects.

The scope of work for the consortium is to act as an ISA at the overall system-wide level for The Line and NICC as required by Neom and includes all necessary assessment tasks to obtain the required licenses in order to achieve permission for the systems to operate with passengers and carry revenue freight.

A major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy and project management, Egis operates in 13 countries across the Middle East completing over 500 projects in 15 countries in the region and recruiting nearly 2,500 employees.

It has operations in the Middle East and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest airport, rail, water, urban mobility and urban development schemes.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).