Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) will cooperate to raise output at Alba’s Potline 6 beyond its name-plate capacity as well as explore using EGA technology and know-how in future expansions at Alba smelter.

For this, EGA, the largest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas, and Alba have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen technology cooperation with the potential further use of UAE-developed technology and know-how in Alba’s campus.

Alba’s Chairman of the Board Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa said: “This MoU cements our technology partnership with EGA, our partner of choice. We are pleased with the performance of EGA’s DX+ Ultra technology at Potline 6 and keen to work with EGA to further improve our Potline performance. We are also excited to explore other opportunities to deploy EGA technological expertise at our smelter for the potential brownfield expansion of Potline 7, in another close cooperation between our two nations – Bahrain and UAE.”

Technology expertise

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of EGA, added: “This agreement is in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to further deepen the brotherly relations between our two countries. Aluminium Bahrain was EGA’s first technology customer, in a landmark for the development of a knowledge-based economy in the UAE. EGA looks forward to continuing to apply its technology expertise on a commercial basis to support their production ambitions. EGA’s goal is to be the technology supplier of choice in the Aluminium industry, with technology as a growing revenue stream for EGA as well as delivering competitive advantage for the company’s own operations.”

Shaikh Daij and Al Tayer witnessed the signing ceremony of the agreement at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of EGA Board member Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, EGA Chief Executive Officer Abdulnasser Bin Kalban. Alba’s Chief Supply Officer Waleed Tamimi, Alba’s Chief Operations Officer Dr Abdulla Habib and EGA’s Executive Vice President Midstream Sergey Akhmetov.-- TradeArabia News Service

