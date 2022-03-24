ArabFinance: EFG Hermes (HRHO) is studying various investments in the fields of healthcare, education, and energy, along with technology and green hydrogen, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes Investment Bank Karim Moussa told Al Mal News in an interview published on March 23rd.

The group has an ambitious plan aimed at generating lucrative returns on investments for its partners of investors and institutions, Karim added.

EFG Hermes is interested in the green hydrogen sector and is set to expand in it starting from African markets, especially the Egyptian which has a great growth potential, he noted.

The top official revealed that total target investments in the energy sector amount to $300 million projected to be disbursed within three to four years to cover two or three deals.

Karim announced that Emirati investors have expressed their desire to invest in EFG Hermes’ Rx Healthcare. These investments might be focused on the pharmaceutical sector and could amount to a range between EGP 200 million and EGP 500 million, he maintained.

Furthermore, the top official unveiled that EFG Hermes’ direct investment segment is considering launching a platform or a fund specialized in technology which will be focused on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

EFG Hermes is an EGX-listed company that has a presence in 13 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, and Pakistan.