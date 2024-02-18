National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) has laid the cornerstone for establishing a logistics center at Jeddah Islamic Port, which is expected to be operational in the first half of 2025.

The facility, which covers 95,436 square meters, will be managed by Bahri Logistics, the Saudi-listed shipping major said in a statement.

The project cost was not given.

The center will have storage and handling capabilities with over 80,000 pallet positions, 40,000 shelving units, and an annual throughput exceeding 900,000 pallets.

The facility will be equipped to store reefer, insulated, and dry containers. It will also provide a range of services to its customers, such as container maintenance, repair, and cleaning, bonded storage, and haulage.

The center will offer multiple storage options in temperature-controlled areas, handling services, and other value-added services to enhance logistics capabilities and supply chain in Saudi Arabia.

Bahri Logistics Center will play a pivotal role in Mawani’s efforts to strengthen the maritime transport and logistics sector, in line with the National Transportation and Logistics Strategy, Omar Hariri, President of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), said.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

