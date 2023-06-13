Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC announced on Tuesday on twitter that Masdar has installed solar panels at the country’s first carbon mineralisation pilot project site in Fujairah, crossing another milestone.

The solar panels will provide the energy required to capture carbon dioxide from the air, which along with sea water will be injected underground to be permanently mineralised within peridotite rock formations.

A backup generator powered by biodiesel made from used cooking oil from Oman’s Wakud will power the process when the sun is not shining, according to the tweet.

In January this year, Zawya Projects had reported that the pilot project undertaken with Omani startup 44.01 is expected to run for a year to test the performance of the direct air capture unit and the amount of carbon that can be captured and mineralised.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)