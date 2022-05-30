The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) has announced it has readied plots covering a total area of 10 million square metres for industrial investment.

Besides levelling and grading of the plots, SEZAD is also working to enhance the infrastructure of these lands by providing electricity, water and gas services to get them ready for investors.

The initiative to prepare new investment-ready plots stems from a number of factors: Strong growth witnessed across the SEZ, the anticipated installation of modern gantry cranes at the Port of Duqm, and the arrival of natural gas from the gas grid.

It also complements the facilities and incentives offered by the Zone to investors, commitments to complete land usufruct applications expeditiously and pledges to support the early start-up of investment projects.

In addition, interested investors can take advantage of the electronic service for the direct selection of lands that was recently launched by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) at SEZAD. Investors could select the plot of land directly from the Zone’s masterplan once they determine the type of their investment projects and the plot of land required.

This enables investors to quickly and easily choose the appropriate location among the already levelled and graded lands with the possibility to know the distance between the land and nearby available utilities.

Commenting on these developments, Eng Saleh bin Rashid al Hashmi of SEZAD said the SEZ is constantly seeking to strengthen its support for investors and provide an attractive investment environment to investors.

The investment-ready industrial lands, which have the requisite infrastructure set in place, enable investors to start their projects without bearing any additional costs towards levelling and grading works. The sites are also within proximity of key facilities and projects in Duqm, he said, adding that SEZAD has also awarded a number of tenders to connect all the lands with paved roads.

Covering an area of 2,000 sq kilometres, the Special Economic Zone at Duqm stands as the largest in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers ready sites for commercial, tourism, economic and industrial investment projects, as well as renewable energy related ventures, among other project types.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).