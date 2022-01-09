Two major new tourism projects in the Muharraq Governorate, worth around BD40 million and featuring floating restaurants and some architecturally-suspended over the water, have been given the thumbs up.

The BD18.5m Galali Coastline and BD22.1m Al Ghous Avenue Coastline plans have received the unanimous go-ahead from the Muharraq Municipal Council.

Work on the Galali project started last year and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. It has still to commence on the Al Ghous initiative.

Details of the projects were unveiled by Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) projects and facilities director Ahmed Taqi. Present at the meeting were BTEA chief executive Dr Nasser Qaedi and deputy chief executive Fatima Al Sairafi.

“The Al Ghous project will cover 80,500sqm and will include 17 commercial outlets alongside restaurants and cafés,” said Mr Taqi.

“It will also include hanging and floating restaurants. All the required permissions are in process of being obtained.”

Mr Taqi said the Galali project is divided into two sections: the first covers 1.5km while the second covers around half a kilometre.

“The project will be built on 100,000sqm and will include 14 shops, six kiosks, six restaurants and cafés, a food court, maritime sports centre, health club and space for food trucks.”

Councillor Ahmed Al Meghawi suggested that shaded areas and water sprinklers should be installed as added attractions to lure tourists to the two sites.

“Bahrain has its hot summer weather and for families to consider walking around these lovely tourist destinations they will need something to help cool them down – such as shades or water sprinklers.”

Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed Alzayani, who is also BTEA board chairman, told MPs in April last year that eight tourism projects worth BD136.1m have been lined up as Bahrain gears up for economic recovery post Covid-19.

They include the BD83m Bahrain International Exhibitions and Conventions Centre, the BD2.5m Dive Bahrain, BD4.2m revamp of the Old Manama Suq, BD4m Bahrain Bay Coast and the BD500,000 Amphibious Duck Bus besides the two projects presented to the council.

Mr Alzayani said BTEA funds reached BD57m until March last year, from BD9.9m when it launched in 2015. He said total assets were also worth BD5.9m.

The GDN announced in November last year that Bahrain aims to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP, in line with the government’s development plans.

Mr Alzayani unveiled the new 2022-2026 tourism strategy aimed to diversify the kingdom’s economic portfolio, in parallel with the recently launched Economic Recovery Plan.

He said the tourism sector will aim to increase the total number of tourists to 14.1m by 2026, the average daily visitor spend to BD74.800 and raise the average tourist’s stay to 3.5 days.

