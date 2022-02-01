Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea issued a decision to continue imposing exports fees on several mineral raw materials for one year starting 9 February.

The decision does not apply to exports to free zones inside Egypt within the allowed limits approved by the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).

The decision stipulated the continuation of the export fees imposed on talc bulks and crushed talc at a value of EGP 1,200 per tonne, talc powder at EGP 500 per tonne, and ultra-fine talc powder (50 microns and less) at EGP 300 per tonne, in addition to quartz ore at EGP 150 per tonne, feldspar ore chunks at EGP 150 per tonne, crushed and powdered bulk ore at a value of EGP 75 per tonne, rough or pre-trimmed marble blocks at EGP 400 per tonne, raw or pre-trimmed granite blocks at EGP 400 per tonne, and sand at EGP 150 per tonne.

Assistant Minister of Trade and Industry for Economic Affairs Ibrahim Al-Seginy said that this decision comes within the framework of implementing the strategy of the ministry that aims to increase the added value of primary products and not export them in their raw form.

This will contribute to encouraging the local industry by providing production requirements locally and maintaining the local stock of ores from mines and quarries, given their importance in achieving industrial and economic development.

The decision also contributes to encouraging mining operations and facilitating procedures for local investors, especially in light of the continuing crisis of the COVID-19 and the consequent challenges that may affect mining operations.

Al-Seginy explained that the decision came after studying and analysing data on exports from the General Organisation for Export and Import Control and surveying the views of the concerned authorities. This included the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority, the Chamber of Chemical Industries, the Chamber of Petroleum and Mining, the Chamber of Building Materials Industries, and the Export Council for Building Materials.

He pointed out that annual studies are conducted regarding the extent of the possibility of continuing to apply the export fees imposed on these raw materials or modifying them in light of many indicators, such as developing the exported quantities of these raw materials as well as their international and local prices.

Al-Seginy also indicated that the export fees currently imposed on these mineral ores have contributed to maintaining exports at the normal rate, pointing out that the increase in sand exports last year by 47% required an increase in the export fee to EGP 150 per tonne instead of EGP 100 per tonne.

