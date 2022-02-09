PHOTO
Cairo – Mubasher: Elsewedy Electric Co reported consolidated net profits of EGP 3.81 billion in 2021, up 15.2% from EGP 3.31 billion in 2020, including minority shareholders' rights.
The company's revenues jumped by 30.5% to EGP 60.54 billion in 2021, compared to EGP 46.4 billion in the earlier year, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.
As for standalone businesses, the company's net profits declined to EGP 1.12 billion in 2021 from EGP 2.299 billion in the previous year.
It is noteworthy to mention that in the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021, the company logged consolidated net profits of EGP 2.51 billion, up by 30% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.93 billion, including minority shareholders' rights.
Source: Mubasher
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.