ArabFinance: El Sewedy Electric for Trading and Distribution, a 99.8%-owned subsidiary by Elsewedy Electric (SWDY), has signed a new sub-contracting contract at a value of EGP 615 million, according to a press release.

Under the contract, El Sewedy Electric for Trading and Distribution will handle the supply, installation, execution, and testing of networks and infrastructure works of Alexandria Port.

This comes as part of the implementation of the all-purpose station of quays No.55 to 62 that have been awarded to EDECS for the Egyptian company for all-purpose stations.

The project is set for completion within a seven-month period.

Elsewedy Electric is a leading integrated energy solutions provider in Africa and the Middle East. It has a portfolio incorporating all traditional and renewable energy areas along with related services.