ArabFinance: A consortium comprised Elsewedy Electric (SWDY), El Gharably, and Egyptian Railways for Track Renewal and Maintenance Company has offered the lowest prices for two tenders launched by the Egyptian National Railways, Elsewedy Electric said in a press release.

The first tender includes the renewal and maintenance of El Delta railways of a 110-kilometer length, with 133 switches.

Meanwhile, the second tender covers the renewal and maintenance of Naga Hammadi-Luxor railway with a 91-kilometer length, including 283 switches.

The related contracts and the final letters of award have not been signed yet.

Elsewedy Electric is a leading integrated energy solutions provider in Africa and the Middle East. It has a portfolio incorporating all traditional and renewable energy areas along with related services.