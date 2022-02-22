DOHA- Egypt and Russia will sign a memoradum of understanding to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences in using natural gas as fuel in the transportation sector, Egypt's petroleum ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Egypt's petroleum minister and Russia's energy minister, who are both currently attending a gas exporters conference in Doha, also disscused the possibility of increasing the work of Russian companies operating in Egypt's petroleum sector and investment opportunities, the statement added.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens) ((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))