Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan said it has partnered with Compass Project Consulting to set up an integrated real estate development consultancy in the region.

A key Saudi group, Compass offers clients fully tailored project development solutions that can take an initial concept all the way through to construction completion and handover, with continued support.

With this move, a leading Saudi developer will be for the first time, bolstering a regional project management consultancy, enhancing property acquisition, development and supervision offerings.

Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties, said: "We are extremely proud of this progressive partnership which brings together two industry leaders who are best in their field. This will allow for Dar Al Arkan to power Compass with expert development insight and the opportunity to reach new heights. Dar Al Arkan will provide development, procurement, business development services for the new partnership."

Compass Chairman Nawfal Khudairy said the strategic partnership was in line with its continued aspirations and will enhance the group's offering of developer-led services to its clients.

"The partnership will allow both parties to work together across the region, end-to-end, bringing in high return on equity and attracting top line projects," he added.-TradeArabia News Service