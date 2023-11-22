A total of 1,268 contracts worth $178.6 billion have been awarded in the GCC region as of November 21, 2023, setting a new record in value terms, according to a report by Middle East business publication, MEED.

This year’s total so far surpasses the previous annual record of $173.5 billion in 2014, the report added.

MEED predicts the total to exceed $185 billion, possibly reaching $190 billion by year-end, considering more than a month left this year.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE set an all-time high for contract awards.

Saudi Arabia outpaced its previous records, with year-to-date contract awards totalling $82.5 billion, surpassing last year’s $58.3 billion, the report said.

Simultaneously, the UAE’s year-to-date spending reached $68.4 billion, surpassing the 2014 figure of $48 billion and more than doubling last year’s $27.1 billion, MEED said.

