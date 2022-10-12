Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, announced on Wednesday that it has completed the main line tracklaying works between Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah emirates as part of the last package of Stage Two.

The line in Sharjah extends over 45 km, while the line in Ras Al Khaimah extends over 5.7 km, Etihad Rail said in a press statement.

Earlier this month, Etihad Rail connected the railway freight station in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) with the main line.

The last package of Stage Two runs for 145 km from Sharjah to Fujairah port, passing through Ras Al Khaimah, and includes 54 bridges and 20 animal crossings, 9 tunnels which extend over 6.9 km along Al Hajar Mountains, and include the longest tunnel in the GCC for heavy cargo, which extends over 1.8 km.

