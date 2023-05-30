Leading Turkish construction company IC İçtaş said its joint venture with Saudi-based Al Rashed Trading and Contracting Company has won the tender for the engineering and reconstruction of two terminals at King Khalid International Airport in capital Riyadh, reported 7e News.

As per the contract, the Turkish company will redevelop the first and second halls and the part connecting them within the framework of the project, stated the report citing a senior official.

"In partnership with Al Rashed Trading and Contracting Saudi Arabia, we had completed the engineering and construction of the third and fourth terminals at the same airport last year," said IC Ihtaş General Manager Ibrahim Donmez.

"We continue to transfer our expertise and distinguished engineering capabilities in the building of airports," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).