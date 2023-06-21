Tunisia has identified several potential public-private partnerships (PPPs) to diversify the funding sources for public infrastructure projects, according to a top government official.

The projects earmarked for PPP include Sfax metro, Gargour-Sfax logistics zone, agricultural production platform of Sidi Bouzid, headquarters of several ministries, Zaghouan cable car, hydro-mechanical transport of phosphate and marina of Sidi Bou-Saïd, Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saïed said in a statement published on the African Development Bank website.

The official was speaking at a PPP seminar held on 15-16 June in Tunis.

Diversifying funding sources for public infrastructure projects means seeking innovative approaches that integrate PPPs in particular, stated Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

She said the Support Fund for PPPs in Tunisia has been launched, and the capacities of IGPPP [L'instance Générale de Partenariat Public Privé], which has the mandate to manage Tunisia’s PPP programme, have been strengthened, added Bouden.

North Africa has immense potential in terms of infrastructure development, which is essential for sustainable economic growth, added Mohamed El Azizi, AfDB Managing Director for North Africa.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

