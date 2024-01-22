The number of stalled projects in Iraq has decreased from 1,452 to 1,171, the Minister of Planning Muhammad Ali Tamim said while chairing a meeting of the committee charged with resolution of stalled projects.

Ministry spokesperson Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that the Minister emphasized the crucial role of the committee in light of the Iraqi government's commitment to making 2024 a milestone year for completion of projects.

Noting that the main reason for the stalling of projects was Decision 347 issued in 2015 during the financial crisis, he said the Iraqi government is prioritising public service projects including hospitals, schools, sanitation and potable water.

He added that the stalled projects decreased after the ministry's interventions and more than 52 meetings with relevant parties.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.