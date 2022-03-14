SSH has been appointed by The Garden Real Estate Company as the lead consultant on the Hessah Gardens Residential Towers project in Kuwait.

The Hessah Gardens Residential Towers are located within the Hessah AlMubarak District development.

SSH will deliver architectural, interior design, landscape, structural, civil, mechanical and electrical engineering, quantity surveying, tender documentation, permitting and tendering services.

Hessah AlMubarak District is an all-inclusive mixed-use community development and the first of its kind in Kuwait, showcasing residential buildings, serviced apartments, offices, clinics, health clubs, commercial activities, retail as well as food and beverage offerings. Once complete, the total leasable BUA of the development will be 381,000 sq m.

The towers are placed at the centre of the district with great views of the ocean and Kuwait City. Hessah Gardens project comprises six plots of varying sizes, with a vertical strip of garden in the middle. All six plots consist of residential towers and townhouses.

The towers are designed to be at varying heights which helps to achieve better views. Apartments are positioned in a staggered manner to create terraces, and the penthouses on the tower tops are provided with a private garden and pool. Each townhouse is also provided with a private garden and a diwaniya in the basement, which is accessed through a private staircase. There are two- and three-bedroom apartment units, whereas penthouses and townhouses offer four bedrooms.

“As we are already involved in delivering various components within the Hessah AlMubarak District, SSH is confident that the residential towers will adhere to and meet our client’s high standards and expectations, each in its own right an eye-catching landmark within the development,” said Georges Riachi – Operations Director Building Design at SSH, Kuwait.

-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).