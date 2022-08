Muscat: The construction work for the new Sultan Qaboos Hospital (SQH) project in the Dhofar Governorate is 33 percent complete and is expected to be ready by the end of 2024.

The structural work has reached 75 percent and the project includes seven floors and 700 beds.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).