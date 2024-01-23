RIYADH — CEO Jayne McGivern announced on Monday that the new design code for the Sports Boulevard will significantly alter Riyadh's appearance and ambiance.



Speaking at the Real Estate Future Forum's "Hidden Wealth of Cities" session in Riyadh, McGivern emphasized the project's commitment to embodying a unique Saudi identity.



"Our goal is for someone to see a picture of Riyadh and instantly recognize its distinctiveness," she stated.



McGivern elaborated on the design guidelines, noting the incorporation of Salmani architectural principles.



The strategy includes considerations for massing, renewable energy, water efficiency, and selection of plant species.



"The code is applied not just to the boulevard, but also to areas within a one-kilometer radius on either side," she added.



The CEO highlighted the significant impact of the Sports Boulevard's design code, affecting approximately 18% of Riyadh's total area.



She emphasized the environmental aspects of the design, mentioning a noteworthy initiative: "We're implementing over 25 kilometers of district cooling, the largest such project globally, which all new developments will be required to utilize."



McGivern announced the imminent opening of the boulevard's first district and described the Sports Boulevard as the world's longest linear park, spanning 135 kilometers.



It will offer hundreds of cycling and walking routes. "The boulevard will feature 60 different sports activities, accessible to all, not just elite athletes," she added.



Addressing misconceptions about Riyadh's climate, McGivern, who has lived in the city for three years, shared her positive experience with outdoor sports activities.



She mentioned efforts to reduce urban temperatures, including sustainable construction methods and the use of specific asphalt materials to lower temperatures.



Highlighting the project's focus on sustainable transport, she said, "We're promoting public transportation with three metro stations, providing transport alternatives for the expected 10 million visitors to the boulevard."



McGivern praised the local workforce's efficiency, noting the high percentage of Saudi employees, including a significant female representation.



"The energy and enthusiasm of the Saudi people are buzzing in Riyadh, and they are eagerly shaping their future," she concluded.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).