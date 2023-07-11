Arab Finance: Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) has unveiled SPLANADA, its latest retail destination in New Cairo, which is set to be inaugurated by the end of the year, as per an emailed release on July 10th.

Inspired by the European style, SPLANADA is the retail component of a larger development comprising SODIC’s mixed-use development Eastown District New Cairo (EDNC) and Eastown residential neighborhood.

SPLANADA extends over a gross leasable area (GLA) of 14,765 square meters.

It will feature specialty restaurants, fashion stores, entertainment outlets, a first-of-its-kind theater, and SODIC’s latest sales centers, in addition to a gym, kids area, outdoor restaurants, and 750 underground parking lots.

“We are excited to introduce our newest SODIC retail experience at New Cairo. SPLANADA is destined to be New Cairo’s go-to destination with everything you need in one place,” SODIC’s General Manager Ayman Amer commented.

